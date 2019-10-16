McDonald County teacher revamps drama department with original twists on Christmas classic

“He’s changing the name of drama in McDonald County. He’s cleaning it up, making it better,” said McDonald County High School senior Jessikah Lilly.

Lilly is talking about her drama teacher, Mr. Wyatt Hester. Hester has only been teaching at the school for two years but has been involved in theatre for more than forty years.

“My high school experience was so wonderful and I want to be a part of theirs,” Hester explained. “I want to make their high school years really wonderful and I can know drama can do that for many many kids.”

Hester is getting ready to direct the musical A Christmas Carol for the second time, and he wants to make it an annual tradition.

“Most of us agreed it would be really cool because it’s such a timeless classic, everyone loves it. Whenever you think of Christmas and a Christmas play, you think of A Christmas Carol,” Lilly added.

Each year, Hester plans to incorporate a new twist to the show. This year, instead of a man playing Ebenezer Scrooge, it will be a woman.

“It puts that surprise in there that they will want to come see it because even though it is the same, it’s going to be different in some ways, so I’m always excited to see what we are going to do with it,” said Hester.

Last year, Anderson Middle School Choir and the Downtown Ballet Company were a part of the musical and Hester plans to continue that tradition this year.

“Theatre is a collaborative art and the more people you get working together on it, the better the art piece is going to be,” Hester explained.