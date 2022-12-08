MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The search for a new leader of a southwest Missouri school district will soon come to an end. Earlier this year, McDonald County Superintendent Dr. Mark Stanton announced his retirement. He has been at the helm of the district for the past 13 years.

Director of Communications Ken Schutten says at least 10 applicants have applied so far to take over the position. Friday is the deadline for interested educators to apply.

“The applications will be reviewed, there will be some interviews, and we’re hoping to have some word of a new Superintendent possibly by the end of the year, so just in a few weeks,” said Ken Schutten, McDonald County Schools Communications Director

Schutten says Stanton’s last day on the job will be June 30th, with the new superintendent starting on July 1st, 2023.