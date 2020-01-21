McDonald County students deliver cards to nursing home for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A local school district is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by serving others.

McDonald County School District students and teachers made and delivered cards for nursing home residents in Anderson.

Each card includes inspirational quotes from Martin Luther King Jr.

They also bought and delivered lunch to first responders in the county.

The goal of today is to honor Martin Luther King Jr’s wish of honoring those who are often forgotten.

Peter Alumbaugh, McDonald County High School, said, “It’s important to remember the people to serve us everyday and its also to remember Doctor King’s dream of coming together and doing things as one.”

Alumbaugh says at least 100 cards were made to local community service leaders.