McDonald County students and teachers travel to assist with hands-on research

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Students and teachers from the McDonald County School District traveled outside of the country to be a part of a real life science investigation.

A superintendent, a teacher and one student from the school district joined the Jason Learning Project and flew to Costa Rica to study bees. In one week, students were given the opportunity to be hands-on with bees and help scientists with their research. The McDonald County School District is the first Missouri school district to be a part of this project.

“We’re the interns, we were the laborers, we were the citizen scientists if you will, we were out in the field and collecting the bees.” Dr. Mark Stanton, McDonald County Schools Superintendent

Dr. Stanton says his students and teachers will be able to participate in the program again next summer.