McDonald County student win Golden Lion for her giving spirit

Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

ANDERSON, Mo. — There’s a new monthly winner for the Golden Lion Award – this time down in Mustang country.

Summer McCool, McDonald County High School Senior. said, “I have about 20 goats and 20 pigs.”

Keeping Summer McCool of Anderson busy at home.

But she’s even busier at school, starting with National Honors Society.

“I help with getting the word out about different service projects we do, events – so I’ll make posters for canned food drives, which is fun for me.”

And also very personal, since she doesn’t have to look far to see who benefits.

“They collect food and give it to actual high school students to take home over the weekend. So that was really neat because you know it’s going to students you have in class and stuff.”

Summer helps out with the blood drives through the Science National Honors Society.

And she’s even still working on Christmas.

“Trying to organize a kind of post Christmas party – we had a Christmas party but it got canceled with the snow days. We’re planning on going to the nursing home here in Anderson and painting with the patients.”

She’s also involved with her church, volunteering in the kitchen one night a week.

“They have free dinner for all the kids that come so I really enjoy getting to cook with that pass out food or just hang out with the kids.”

Once a year, it’s an even bigger commitment with mission trips across the country.

It’s this kind of volunteerism that school counselor Leslie Kasischke has come to expect.

Leslie Kasischke, MHS Counselor, said, “Summer definitely has a selflessness but she also just has a genuine sweetness, just has a heart to want to serve people.”

Summer plans to earn a Bachelor’s degree at Missouri Southern and eventually become a nurse practitioner, hoping one day to work back at home.

“Something local – in Anderson or one of the surrounding towns because I think it’s hard to find affordable healthcare a lot of the times.”