McDonald County student resource officer gets new customized ride

With the help of students and the community, the McDonald County student resource officer has a brand new customized ride.

"It definitely turned out really well,” says Micah Burkholder.

With involvement from students and the community-

"He came in and gave us the designs and told us we would be helping him pick out the designs for the car,” says Joseph Brown.

"As soon as school started we had the kids vote and this design was the one they voted on,” says Buck Owen, McDonald Co. SRO.

The car features the school colors with Mustangs on either side. It also has various pride sayings on the car to show school spirit.

"The flag, I thought the flag was really cool. The lightning and the horses. It all was really cool and it all fit really well together,” says Micah Burkholder.

"It was, you know, overwhelming really. The response that we got and the positive feedback that we got and seeing the kids reactions whenever they were a part of the decision and to see the final result,” says Buck Owen.

And the class of 2019 even got to put in a piece of their own handiwork for the design--- their signatures. Showing just how much the students mean to SRO Buck Owen.

"It means a lot to be on the back of the car like that, just to put our name on there. He likes all of us. He loves all the kids. If could put all of the school I guarantee he could,” says Joseph Brown.

"It gives the seniors a little extra pride being a part of the design and helping Buck decide what to do. It really shows, like it has our final signature on it,” says Micah Burkholder.

Four State Printing and County Clothing did the wrap on the car and helped the school by donating some of the time and resources to do the project.