McDonald County Sheriff’s Offices unveils new building renovations

After nearly two years, the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office has updated its office and jail facility.

The building now has separate office spaces for deputies and administrative staff, an industrial kitchen with a walk-in fridge and freezer, and a secure garage for patrol cars. The renovations also allows the capacity of inmates to double from 32 to 64 people.

“It’s a lot nicer trying to keep everything situated and separated and so we don’t have to worry about having to have crossover paperwork or anything like that,” explained Sheriff Michael Hall.

Hall says his next project is to hire more staff to be a part of the team.