McDonald County Sheriff’s Office’s “Shop With a Hero” campaign to take kids Christmas shopping underway

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — One of the area’s many annual holiday events is underway in McDonald County.

That’d be the “Shop With a Hero” campaign put on by the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office. Officials are taking financial donations now.

For almost 15 years, authorities and other county emergency personnel have taken kids to Walmart and allowed them to pick out Christmas presents. There’s no “Angel Tree” program in the county this year — so this event is expected to draw upwards of 200 kids.

“You know even if somone, if a couple people get five dollars and that will help support a kid. And of course when we do the shopping, the heros always encourage the kids to get winter clothes, get some boots if you need them, get something, stuff they need and also some toys,” said Lt. Michael Hall — McDonald County Sheriffs Office.

Last year, Shop With a Hero raised $14,000. The plan is to take the kids shopping the week of Christmas. Officials are asking for those donations to be in by December 20th.