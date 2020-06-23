MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office is asking the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate their use of force after a woman dies in their custody.

June 17th, McDonald County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to 44 Hodson Way in Anderson for a report of a disturbance with a weapon.

They found Lyndabeth Meekins, with a knife–threatening to set the house on fire.

Authorities could tell Meekins was under the influence–but she did put the knife down eventually.

They say she was incoherent at times and combative, biting one deputy on the leg.

Deputies handcuffed her then an ambulance was called to check Meekins out.

She was combative during her evaluation and was able to slip out of one of her cuffs–kicking a deputy.

They put her in foot cuffs as well and that’s when Meekins became unresponsive.

CPR was done before EMTs took her to the Neosho Hospital where she later died.

Sheriff Michael Hall, McDonald County, said, “We contacted the county coroner, he contacted and got an autopsy scheduled. It was performed, it didn’t show anything except heavy drug use. It didn’t show a cause of death.”

They think she died from an overdose but have ordered a toxicology exam to figure out an exact cause.

Sheriff Hall says they have responded to a call at the residence in the past, but it is unrelated to this.