McDonald County Sheriff partners with lab to identify cold case murder victim

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with a private lab to identify the remains of a woman who was killed nearly three decades ago.

Othram Incorporated will use advanced DNA testing and genealogy in an attempt to discover the identify of the victim known only as Grace Doe.

Through forensic work back in 2011, investigators confirmed Grace had auburn hair, was five feet tall, and had been sexually abused and suffocated.

Reports indicate she was murdered around Halloween 30 years ago.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is encouraged to contact the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 223-4319.