McDonald County Schools welcome back Resource Officer after liver transplant

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A celebration was in order for the McDonald County School District’s Resource Officer after his recovery from a liver transplant surgery.

On the road to recovery, the McDonald County School District comes together to welcome back their Resource Officer, Buck Owen.

Buck Owen, School Resource Officer, McDonald Co. Schools, said, “Recently, I had a liver transplant on the 31st of July. So, the school and everyone apparently whenever I came back to town decided they would surprise me.”

Owen waited eight long months on the donor list.

Shaylynn Owen, Daughter, said, “It’s been hard. I haven’t got to see him a lot because of it. And with me starting school, I can’t be around him a lot. My dad is kind of like my best friend so it’s hard without him.”

While recovering from his surgery, he had to miss the class of 2020’s graduation and this year’s first day of school.

Surrounded by family, friends and his community–everyone says there was no better way to welcome him back to campus.

Kylan Schermen, Sophomore, McDonald Co. High School, said, “It means a lot. It shows there’s support for him and just the school in general and how much they care about each person here.”

And for Owen, the whole event was humbling–he’s still in awe this many people would do something like this for him.

“It’s amazing, just the support that we’ve got from the community and the love I’ve gotten from our kids. It’s just an awkward situation to be in because it’s my job to take care of them and to see them taking care of me is something special,” said Owen.

Owen hopes to be back on campus in the next three to four weeks.