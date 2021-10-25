McDonald County schools teach children to “blow” away drugs for Red Ribbon Week

NOEL, Mo. — Students in McDonald County are hoping to “blow” away drugs as part of Red Ribbon Week.

Students in the McDonald County R-1 School District are teaming up with up with the McDonald County Community Coalition to kick off Red Ribbon Week. That’s where kids are taught to say no to alcohol, tobacco products and drugs.

At Noel Primary, students blew bubbles to help them to remember the lessons they’ll learn this week about living a healthy life style.

“This was our kickoff with the bubble blowing and we’re going to have some dress up days each day and um we’re going to go parade downtown and we’ve got some class room activities too,” said Marjorie Kilby, Noel Primary School Counselor.

The coalition is providing red ribbons to students throughout the district as part of the weekend festivities.