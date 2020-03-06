McDonald County Schools pause attendance awards in wake of flu season, coronavirus concerns

ANDERSON, Mo. (KSNF) — The McDonald County’s superintendent is taking steps to keep his district healthy.

In a letter to parents and staff Friday, Dr. Mark Stanton says “Perfect Attendance” awards and attendance incentives are paused throughout the district.

It is an effort to support parents in the decision to keep their children home if they have the flu or flu-like symptoms.

Currently, we recognize the seriousness of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in addition to the seasonal impact of influenza. Just as we have worked closely with the McDonald County Health Department in our response to the mumps in our school district and communities, we are and will continue to work with the Health Department should we face any additional county wide health concerns. Dr. Mark Stanton, Superintendent — McDonald County Schools

He reminds parents and guardians that children with flu-like symptoms must stay home for at least 24 hours after they no longer have a fever.

Dr. Stanton adds the district will continue to monitor this evolving situation.