McDonald County Schools and Freeman Health System team up to increase rural health care access

Freeman Telemedicine provides students and staff a health care provider, virtually. With a school nurse, a student will be able to Skype a provider and ask for help.

The goal is to increase healthcare access to rural towns and reduce the number the number of sick days.

Freeman Telemedicine is available to students and staff at White Rock, Rocky Comfort and Southwest City.

“We want to make certain we are doing everything we possibly can to care for our communities and making sure care is available in rural settings,” explained Chief Operating Officer Renee Denton.

The program will be available to students on the first day of school, starting Wednesday, August 15th.