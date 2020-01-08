McDonald County School District taking strides to increase hygiene

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri school district is beginning its semester with a clean slate.

Joy Hardridge, McDonald County R-1 School District, said, “We’ve just blasted the school district with hand santitizers.”

The McDonald County School District created a hand-washing campaign.

“The mumps is what prompted us to do that more than anything just because we hadn’t dealt with that before. So in an effort to curve that and whatever you do that curves mumps is also gonna curve influenza or anything else that is out there.”

Bottles of hand sanitizer have been added to each classroom and hallway.

Tracy Allman, McDonald County High School, said, “They can get up, you know and clean their hands and they are also holding each other a little bit more accountable.”

To encourage and promote better hygiene, students created visual displays to showcase around the schools.

“It’s kind of an adult world situation that they can handle and they can be as creative as they want to be and addressing it,” said Hardridge.

Some high school students made graphic design posters while others spread the word through daily announcements.

“It remind the kids and also it helps them remind each other to take these precautions.”

“We’re taught good hand hygiene from elementary but need to all be reminded that’s something we need to practice. Its our responsibility, its what we have within our own personal ability to do,” said Allman.