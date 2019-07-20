McDonald County School District needs part-time bus drivers

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – If you are looking for a part-time job and want to work with children, bus driving might be the job for you.

The McDonald County School District is looking for bus drivers for the upcoming school year. You must be at least 21 years old and have your GED or High School Degree. Drivers will need to work in the middle of the day and the pay is year round. Most importantly, you must love working with kids.

“People who are interested in making kids lives better and are interested in the safety of the children.” Tiffany Lilly, McDonald County Transportation Director

If you would like to apply for this position, fill out the application under the Employment Tab of the McDonald County School District website.