McDonald County School District introduces new programs this upcoming year

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – The McDonald County School District is introducing three new educational programs.

Students and teachers will be given the opportunity to be a part of real-life science investigations and share the data they collect. Kindergartners will learn how to ride a bike in PE class and eighth graders will spend their time outdoors and not in a classroom for one week per month. The goal of each programs is to give students real-world experiences.

“Different groups are excited about different pieces depending on where they fit in, but I think it is important for us in education to be responsive to our community.” Angie Brewer, McDonald County School District Director for Curriculum & Academics

The programs will begin this school year.