McDonald County School District has begun offering free after-school meals to students

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A local school district began providing free meals for its students after school.

Janie Daugherty, Director of Nutrition, said, “First things kids say whenever they come through the door in the evening is, ‘I’m hungry.'”

The McDonald County School District is offering free after school meals.

“There’s a lot of kids that go from you know that 11 o’clock meal at lunch until 4 or 5, 6 at night before they get a meal and I saw a need for that.”

Every day after school, students are able to stay and eat a nourishing meal of items like chicken nuggets, nachos and a fruit or vegetable.

The meals are available to all students regardless of their income.

Dixie Brooks, Student Information Coordinator, said, “Children even that aren’t in school can participate so any child up to 18-years-old.”

The program is federally funded by The Department Of Health And Senior Services.

“Shouldn’t be replacing their dinner with their family that its just kind of a way to help out the family.”

Last week, there was an average of fifteen hundred students per day that came for a meal.

“That shows me even more the need in our county,” said Daugherty.

Daugherty says 1 in every 5 children in Missouri experiences food insecurity.

“I got an email from one of the teachers that said she heard a student say, ‘I won’t be hungry on the bus anymore.'”