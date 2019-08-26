McDonald County Route KK Bridge to close for replacement

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – McDonald County Route KK bridge over Pine Creek east of Jane will be closed for up to 100 days while the old bridge is replaced starting the week of September 3rd, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Contractor crews will build a new bridge that is six feet wider and three feet longer than the original one. Guardrails will also be upgraded.

Drivers can get to entrances on either side of the bridge, however, they will not be able to cross the bridge during construction.

There will be no signed detour. Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the bridge closing.

The bridge was built in 1962 and carries approximately 274 vehicles per day.

A second bridge on McDonald County Route U is also part of this contract. Work to replace the driving surface of that bridge is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Weather and/or scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.