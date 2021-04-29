McDonald County restaurant owner helps family whose daughter passed away in car accident

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A McDonald County restaurant owner is helping a local family after their tragic loss.

Leann Parish, Owner of Bob’s Hometown Pizza in Noel – is assisting the family of Ebenee Munoz, after the 17-year old was killed in a car crash last week. Profits from the restaurant’s most popular item – crazy bread – is going towards a fund for funeral expenses.

And it’s already helping. On Monday – they sold 128 orders of crazy bread, raising $1,000.

Leann Parish Bob’s Hometown Pizza Owner, said, “We know them and it’s you know when something like this whether you know them or not you want to give back to the community. And what better way to do that then to try to raise money.”

Donations boxes for the Munoz family are also at Poppy’s Donuts in Anderson and The Corner Stone Bank in Lanagan.