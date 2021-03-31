McDonald County passes 2nd Amendment resolution

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Commissioners in McDonald County have passed a resolution regarding the right to keep and bear arms.

There is no effort by anyone or any group at the federal level to take away guns from citizens in any U.S. county. Despite that, commissioners in McDonald County recently signed a resolution to try and prevent that from happening. It’s been signed by all three commissioners, the county clerk and the county sheriff.

Jamey Cope, McDonald County Eastern Commissioner, said, “We wanted our citizens to be able to the right, the 2nd Amendment right, as a Sanctuary County, to protect themselves knowing that we will not allow the Federal Government, or any entity to remove their guns or ammunition from the law-bidding citizens of McDonald County.”

The resolution also calls for the county sheriff to have the discretion to prevent a felon from obtaining a weapon.