McDonald County officials work to repair damaged infrastructure and restore power

McDonald County commissioners assess road blocks and damaged generators from Monday’s severe weather.

Authorities say the storm’s wind speed was between 70 to 80 miles per hour.

Several trees fell on to residential roads and highways, but road crews are working as fast as they can to remove them.

Two generators in the county were also lost during the storm, and commissioners are working to restore them.

“The road crews have been out and mostly cutting trees off the roads and power lines at this point,” explained Eastern Commissioner John Punch. “We are almost to a point where we can start and say, ‘Okay, at least we are getting caught up again.'”

Commissioners hope the roads will be cleared and generators will be fixed by the end of next week.

Authorities in McDonald County are also continuing power restoration following Monday’s storm.

2,500 customers were without power immediately after the storm.

As of Wednesday, the number has lowered significantly, with only around 500 customers in the dark now.

New-Mac Electric, contractors, and brush crews are helping residents in McDonald County restore their power.

McDonald County also received mutual aid from Branson, Lamar, and Cassville.

“We will continue to work around the clock until everyone is restored,” explained general manager Mitch McCumber. “We have a lot of people working on the project.”

Right, now New-Mac does not know exactly when everyone’s power will be back on, but they will not stop working until that happens.