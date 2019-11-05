McDonald County officials work to control increasing number of mumps cases

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo.–Leaders in McDonald County are trying to get a mumps outbreak under control after more than a dozen cases. These 13 new cases are linked to the ones in August.

Now, the health department is offering free vaccines to all high school students and families that attended Crowder College’s Vo-Tech Program.

They’ll also give it to those who do not have the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Mumps is a viral infection that spreads through coughing, sneezing and saliva exchange. There is no cure.

Health officials urge students–don’t share drinks and wash hands regularly.

If your child is infected, it may take 12 to 15 days for symptoms to start.

Health officials ask students to stay home for five days after symptoms start.

“They need to understand that quarantine means quarantine, “explained Elsia Mustain with the county. “They don’t need to be around other people for five days and that’s the main thing–is if you do go out into the community, you are exposing other people as well as yourself.”

So far, the county has given more than 400 vaccinations.