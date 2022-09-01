ANDERSON, Mo. — An intersection in McDonald County received some repairs Thursday after a single-vehicle accident damaged some infrastructure.

According to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, the intersection at 59 Hwy and Business 71 in Anderson required emergency repairs due to the crash.

Alternative routes are advised for drivers in the area as work crews continue to address powerlines and other issues.

Details on the driver of the vehicle involved and their status are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.