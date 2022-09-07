McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Westbound McDonald County Route J between Missouri/Oklahoma state line and Missouri Route 43 in Southwest City.

MoDOT crews will work to replace collapsed a pipe underneath the road. Work times are listed from 7 a.m.- 4 p.m., Tuesday & Wednesday, September 13 & 14

Route J reduced to one lane where crews are working. Drivers will encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone and are urged to find alternate routes.

No signed detours are planned.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone. You can also check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts