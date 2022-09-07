McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol said three people died in a crash Tuesday night in Pineville.

The crash happened on US 71, near Brush Creek Road around 9:30. Investigators said 29-year-old Kyler Johnson of Washburn, was driving the wrong way down 71 and hit a car head-on.

Johnson and two other people in his car, 58-year-old Joseph Lynch of Powell, and a 15-year-old male, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car, a 17-year-old female, was taken by medical helicopter to Freeman in Joplin with serious injuries.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.