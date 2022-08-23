SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — A small town fire department receives a sizeable donation to help equip their crew. The Southwest City Fire Department accepted a check in the amount of $50,000 this afternoon. The money comes from Simmons Foods, who are helping the fire department with a 55-45 match grant to get new equipment. The 50,000 today helps cover 45% of the grant the fire department is responsible for.











“We all want to go home at the end of the day. We got a job to do to try to help people in a time of crisis but at the end of the day, we all want to go home. So this is going to help us immensely,” said Shane Clark, SW City Fire Chief.

“They’re volunteer-led. All of their firefighters are volunteers. They do an incredible job in this community. Simmons is really honored to support what they’re doing. And getting to see some of that safety equipment come in as they’re serving our community,” said Nick Braschler, Director of Simmons Cares.

Other funds to help the city with the matching grant come from donations and a fundraiser that honored long-time Assistant Fire Chief and Simmons Employee Don Brown, who passed away recently.