GRANBY, Mo. — It’s that time again for the annual Road-Tripping Down Highway 60. It’s year three, and the agenda is to promote and highlight small businesses in small towns along Highway 60 from Neosho to Billings.

This year’s event is already underway and wraps up this weekend. Organizers have been able to double the number of stores participating since their start.

“We have 24 stores involved and there’s such a huge variety we have anywhere from flea markets and vintage stores. We have coffee shops, we have places to eat. We have boutiques, gift stores, home decor, just a really great range of stores that you can visit really something for everybody,” said Sarah James, Co-owner, Hello Sunshine Market.

To find out which businesses are participating and to look at some of the special promotions and giveaways they’re offering you can follow this link here.