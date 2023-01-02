ANDERSON, Mo. — Nearly 400 teachers in McDonald county are ringing in the new year, with extra training.

“Just having time as a teacher to reflect on the past semester and make those adjustments while they’re still ‘fresh in mind’ is really beneficial,” said Brandi Unruh, Senior English Teacher, McDonald County High School.

But, McDonald County teacher Brandi Unruh is also looking at 2023.

“Thinking about what’s ahead, and just having that time to go back and fine-tune assessments, or look at our pacing guide and make sure that things are aligned the way that they should be. It’s been very valuable,” said Unruh.

It’s a time for all 11 schools within the district to re-group for two days, focusing on curriculum updates, new technology, and teaching strategies.

“We’ve kind of coordinated together and we have them in content areas or grade-specific areas where they get to spend time with teachers from other schools in our district and talk and communicate about what they do and how they do it,” said LaDonna McClain, Curriculum Director, McDonald County R-1 Schools.

K-12 curriculum is constantly changing, requiring teachers to stay up to date with evolving education.

“We had a new curriculum in math that we’re working on. We had somebody that came in and is working with all of our teachers in that area, which I think is going to be very useful to them. Just to provide them a little bit more resource and practical knowledge about what it needs to look like in the classroom,” said McClain.

And many on campus feel now is a good time to prioritize key aspects of the current curriculum.

“As a former teacher, that was always important to me, because you can get lots of feedback and good ideas and a lot of curriculum work done during that time frame,” said McClain.

All students in the district will return to the classroom on Wednesday.