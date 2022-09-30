PINEVILLE, Mo. — Pineville is gearing up for what’s quickly become a popular community event.

Its 4th annual Fall Festival is a week from tomorrow on the town square.

This year will be the largest to date, with more than 80 vendors signed-up to be there.

The day will include plenty of live music, food, crafts, and according to officials, lots of free activities for children.

“So we have a scarecrow contest. We have chalk art contest. We have a pet contest that we’ve added this year, so dress your pet up and bring them out. We have a 27-foot tall Kansas City Chiefs slide, inflatable slide that we’ve added this year, a 40-foot obstacle course and then another, kind of a combination bounce house and slide,” said Gregg Sweeten, Pineville Mayor.

The fun starts at 10am next Saturday and will run until 4pm.