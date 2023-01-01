MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A new superintendent has been announced at McDonald County schools, but they didn’t have to look far.

Dr. Eric Findley will be the new man in charge of the McDonald County School District.

Dr. Eric Findley

Dr. Findley is currently in his second year as superintendent at Jasper.

Before that, he held the same job at High Point for two years and has worked in various other educational roles in districts across the state of Missouri.

Dr. Findley will begin his duties at McDonald County on July 1st of this year.