McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A McDonald County murder suspect is back in custody in southwest Missouri.

Thursday, McDonald County deputies travelled to Indiana to bring Dawn Wynn,48, back to McDonald County. She’s currently being held in the McDonald County Jail on no bond.

Wynn is scheduled to be back in court December 22nd. Terre Haute, Indiana Police arrested Wynn Monday after receiving a tip she was staying at a motel under an alias.

Wynn has been on the run since August, after she bonded out of jail and failed to report back to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies originally arrested her in November 2021, saying she shot her husband in the back of the head while he slept.