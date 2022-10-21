MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School students had to go to court Friday. But that was all part of the immersive learning experience.

They’re “Advanced Placement English-II” students who are reading the Harper Lee Classic, “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Their trip entailed them reading the courtroom chapters of the book inside the historic McDonald County Courthouse in Pineville. A good way for them to experience how being in a courtroom might have felt during the time period in which the book was written.

“It feels like this is going to be a lot more engaging than just reading in the class. It allows us to really feel what a courtroom scene would be like. Because sometimes it’s hard for us to envision what something would look like if it were just within the classroom. It’s not as easily able to connect with than it would be being in an actual place where it would happen,” said Noelani Howard, Sophomore.

“When we can create these place-based opportunities where students can engage with the text in a way that’s unique and different, it helps to see purpose in the reading. It helps them to see the long term impact of their reading on their lives and just maybe some of them would become lifelong readers, which is the goal obviously,” said Sara Pierce, English Teacher, McDonald County High School.

Pierce also gave thanks to the Courthouse Museum for giving her students the chance to be inside the space to read and learn.