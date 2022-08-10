ANDERSON, Mo. — Some teachers were back in class Wednesday learning the ins and outs of their new school district.

The McDonald County “New Teacher Academy” was held this morning in Anderson. About 40 educators are in the Academy; Some are first-year teachers, while others are simply new to the district. They’re learning about different programs to help them succeed, including the “New Teacher Mentor Program.” It pairs them with other teachers who have a wealth of experience.

“They go through a program their first year and they move on into their second year, and that’s to provide them the support they need to be successful and to learn the things that they need to learn, and the culture and climate of our district and all of those things. I think it’s extremely important that we do that,” said LaDonna McClain, McDonald County Schools Curriculum Director.

The first day of school is August 22nd.