ANDERSON, Mo. — An area school district is taking steps to prepare its students for success in the classroom, and beyond. The McDonald County School district hired Ladonna McClain as its curriculum director. She’s been busy meeting with teachers to make sure their teaching materials are up-to-date. Her position had been vacant since before the start of COVID, so she’s making up for lost time with district educators.

“Our curriculum is on our McDonald County web page and so we wanted to make sure that we were shoring that up and making sure that the links that we had pre-Covid were still there, that we had all of our pacing guides and our units of instruction and all of those things updated,” said LaDonna McClain, McDonald County Schools Curriculum Director.

If McClain looks familiar to some in the district it’s because she’s a McDonald County High graduate and has worked as a teacher, administrator, and former basketball coach.