PINEVILLE, Mo. — The Pineville Fire Department became chefs for the day – all for its biggest fundraisers of the year. Jesse James Days are back. It’s been an annual tradition for the city since production of the Jesse James movie took place in Pineville back in the 1930s.

Today the funds raised from the event help operate the volunteer fire department — covering the costs of bills and new equipment.

“You’re trained as a firefighter, you come to a call, you go home to a call. So knowing we have good quality vehicles running, not only are we taking care of the community, but we know we get to go home in the end,” said Chastity Derrisseaux, Pineville Fire Department.

Jesse James Days will wrap up Saturday night with a parade at five, chicken dinner, and a raffle.