NOEL, Mo. — A toy drive in McDonald county is an opportunity to honor a life cut short.

The “Noel Fire Department” is hoping to collect as many toys or financial donations as possible this year, in honor of Bradley Skaggs.

The 18-year-old was killed last month when the tow truck he was driving overturned on I-44 in Joplin.

“The Common Cup” coffee shop’s second annual “Claus for a Cause” will help the toy drive efforts this year, featuring cups of cocoa and pictures with Santa.

Last year’s “Claus for a Cause” was held to benefit the sheriff’s office “Shop with a Hero” program, while this year’s request was specifically for the fire department’s toy drive.

“In honor of Bradley Skaggs, who is a former cadet of the fire department, it was decided that all the donations that are brought in this year, would go to the fire department for that,” said Sgt Travis Sheppard, Noel Marshal’s Office.

“It’s just kind of us playing our part in the community, you know? It doesn’t feel like it’s anything special. We’re just using kind of what we have and using our abilities to just help out the community,” said Tony Savage, The Common Cup Owner.

“Claus for a Cause” will be held this Saturday, December 10th, at “The Common Cup” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All you need to do is bring a donation with you, it can be a new or gently used toy, or a financial donation for the toy drive.