NOEL, Mo. — Drivers in McDonald County on Missouri Route 59 can expect traffic delays and more as a road project begins in the coming days.

Crews with West Plains Bridge & Grading LLC, will work to stabilize the streambank and make sidewalk improvements along Elk River beginning the week of January 3rd, MoDOT said.

The work done along Route 59 (Cliffside Drive) will improve pedestrian areas. The $2 million project is set to be complete by November 1st, 2024.

Drivers should know that Route 59 will be subject to lane reductions and will be controlled by temporary traffic lights at certain points. One lane will remain open at all times.

All lanes will open if construction pauses for longer than two weeks. Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could change the work schedule, MoDOT said.