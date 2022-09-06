McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — An old chemistry lab has new life on the Crowder College campus in Jane. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this afternoon to celebrate a new Emergency Medical Services classroom. It was made possible thanks to donations from longtime Crowder College Foundation Board Member, Bill Martin, and Liberty Utilities.

“Wherever we are located, and we’ve got 6 different campuses, 6 different centers from Nevada down to Jane, Missouri, we are really invested in those communities, so what the community needs, that’s what we’re trying to deliver,” said Dr. Katricia Pierson, Crowder President.

“You know, I hope that they truly understand that Liberty cares and that Liberty wants to play a part in communities, and the biggest thing that I hope they take away from this is what they do day-in and day-out is so appreciated,” said Jordan Bolinger, Liberty Utilities.

The total cost of the project, $17,000.