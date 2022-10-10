ANDERSON, Mo. — Dusti Bowling, a best-selling author, made a stop in McDonald County.

Her presentation for middle schoolers inside the high school’s performing arts center involved adversity surrounding physical differences and disabilities, which are popular elements in many of her publications.

This was a real treat for the students, as the books are some of their favorites.

And writing has long been a passion for Bowling.

“So, I think I always knew I wanted to be a writer from the time I was young child. I loved books, stories, reading more than anything. I just never thought that I could do it myself. I thought it would be impossilbe to write a story, and even more impossible to get it published. And so I, as much as I loved books, I didn’t actually start writing until I was almost 30-years old, and so I’ve only been writing now for about 14 years. But, yeah, it just took a, like a leap of faith and bravery to start doing it,” said Dusti Bowling, Author.

Bowling’s books have won numerous regional and national awards.

She and her family live a few hours outside of Flagstaff, Arizona.