ANDERSON, Mo. — Call it a case of better late than never.

Workers are placing the finishing touches on a brand new playground in Corcoran Park in Anderson a good two years after the funding to pay for it came through.













“Yah, it should have been done in 2020 but due to the pandemic, some of the materials got hung up,” said Paige Behm, McDonald County Health Department Administrator.

Paige Bahm is the Administrator of the Mcdonald County Health Department.

She put in for a grant to pay for this construction as well as two other projects through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services back in 2018.

“We realize that only 26% of our residents actually are physically active, um so it’s just an opportunity to apply for funding to get people out and about,” said Behm.

Workers were able to install this walking track all around the park before the pandemic hit.

The playground is phase two, and she’s glad it’s finally coming to fruition.

“It’s wonderful, be a great opportunity for families to get out and exercise and enjoy the outdoors, it’s a beautiful park here,” said Behm.

She’s hoping this construction team will be able to complete phase three in a few more weeks, adding more equipment in the Pineville City Park.

“Um they’ll actually be adding some inclusive type equipment for people with disabilities, um we actually helped City of Pineville purchase a wheel chair swing, so kids in a wheel chair can actually experience swinging like any other child would,” said Behm.

She says the price tag for all three projects is running just over $80,000, benefitting County residents, without costing a dime.