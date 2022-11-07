NOEL, Mo. — Residents in and around Noel now have a new recycling option thanks to a new recycling trailer in the parking lot of the old “Harps” grocery store off Main Street.

It was made possible thanks to a grant written by students at Noel Elementary, under the guidance of Title One teacher, Kristi Smith.

Mayor Terry Lance also played a role in the process and calls the addition a game-changer for the community.

“Recycling is, is constantly changing, it’s constantly growing, and it’s something that, well I just, I believe in it completely. Anything in the world that we can keep out of a landfill is just that much better,” Terry Lance, Noel Mayor.

“There’s definitely a goal for a second one, you know, getting everybody in the community educated to, you know, be aware of how they can make the change and that positive impact on the environment and just their lives through being good stewards of the land, so the goal is to always grow,” Kristi Smith, Noel Elementary Teacher.

Mayor Lance also told us that since he took office last year, the want for good and positive change from residents continues to grow.