ANDERSON, Mo. — The McDonald County Mustangs High School Football Team will be hosting Marshfield for their 1st round of district play.

Tailgating begins in the high school parking lot at 4:30 with food trucks and music. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and kids that come in costumes are free.

The proceeds received by the food trucks will be going towards their favorite high school club. Any local food truck that would like to sponsor a club or organization call the high school at 417-845-3322 to sign-up.