McDonald County man charged with second-degree murder has bond reduction denied

PINEVILLE, Mo. — During a hearing held October 9, 2019, McDonald County Associate Judge John LaPage denied a request for a bond reduction submitted by Attorney Charles Oppelt on behalf of his client, Clarence Anderson.

Anderson was originally charged with second-degree murder after he assaulted 34-year-old Joshua Collier with a metal baseball bat on April 19, 2019 at 12 Britt Lane in McDonald County. Collier died 10 days after the assault at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin where he had been taken by acquaintances.

Charges were refiled from the second-degree murder charge to first-degree assault, a Class A felony, and armed criminal action by McDonald County Prosecutor, Bill Dobbs, after the primary witness, who is a minor, was not available to testify to the attack on Collier, as agreed upon.

Judge LePage rescheduled the next hearing for November 6 in McDonald County.