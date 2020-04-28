McDonald County man arrested on suspicion of child abuse, rape

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — A McDonald County man is arrested in relation to a child abuse investigation out of Delaware County, Oklahoma.

46-year-old Walter Ramos from Southwest City has been arrested on two counts of first degree rape of a victim under 14.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, McDonald County Sheriff’s Office detective were requested to assist in the case.

Detectives and deputies with the sheriff’s office, the Tulsa Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations served two search warrants in a rural Southwest City home, where Ramos was arrested.

He is being held in the McDonald County Detention Center on a $200,000 cash surety bond.