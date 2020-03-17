McDonald County Library receives grant

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A McDonald County Library receives a grant to upgrade its computers.

The McDonald County Library in Pineville is replacing 17 computers that were purchased in 2014.

It will cost more than $17,000.

Library employees say visitors have used the computers more than 30,000.

The news computers will be funded by the Library Services and Technology Act Grant Program.

Amy Wallain, McDonald County Library Director, said, “Over about half of the households in McDonald County do not have internet access at home. So, having computer access for our patrons is one of the most important vital services that we provide.”

Wallain says the library has ordered the computers and will replace them one by one.