McDonald County Library gets $10,000 grant

by: Deja Bickham

MISSOURI — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announces a local library is receiving a large grant to fund a Summer reading program.

The McDonald County Library was one of six libraries in the state to receive a $10,000 grant.

According to a press release, the grant money will be used to offer a Summer reading program for all ages with a special emphasis on passive marker-space activities.

The money will also go towards bringing reading programs to local public schools, day care, and nursing homes.

