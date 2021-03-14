McDonald County is hosting a vaccination clinic and it will be held at The Corcoran Ball Park

MCDONALD COUNTY — McDonald County Is hosting a vaccination clinic for the next eligible group.

The clinic will be held at The Corcoran Ball Park from one to 3 P.M. on Friday, March 19.

Next week the McDonald County Health Department will also be vaccinating workers at the Tyson Chicken Plant in Noel.

The McDonald County Emergency Management Director says they are working to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director, says, “As long as we have the vaccines i mean we want to get it in folks arms and help protect them from this. We are doing everything we can to do that.”

He says if it rains on Friday they will move the vaccination clinic to The Anderson First Baptist Church in McDonald County.

To get your free coronavirus vaccination bring your ID and insurance card.

For information on how to register go here .