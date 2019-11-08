McDonald County initiates high school students into national career readiness organization

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo.–McDonald County High School is helping students reach their full potential after graduation.

Several students became initiated into Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) — a state-based national organization that empowers students to graduate and think about their next steps beyond school.

“I wanted to be a registered nurse in the midwifery section,” MCHS student Michelle Lynn Fleener.

In the JAG program, Fleener learned the expectations of becoming a nurse and how to turn her dream into a reality.

“She told me we can go to the hospital, ask questions, she made me create a slideshow,” Fleener added. “She is making me break it down so I really know what to do.”

This is the high school’s first year involved in the JAG program. Students went through an application and interview process as if they would be applying for a job to be a part of the elective course.

“You see students work on individual plans, their career plans, they have projects to go out in the community that they actually carry out in the school day, or volunteer in the evening,” explained MCHS principal Julie Holloway.

On Thursday, juniors and seniors participated in a candlelight ceremony in front of their family and friends to commemorate their accomplishments. Overall, students learned community relations, public speaking skills and how to become a productive citizen.

“Every student that comes to the Mcdonald County High School–we want them to find a place, find their fit because once they do that then they become a part of our community,” Holloway added.

“This is the perfect program to build anything you can think of–your career, your confidence,” said Fleener.

More than 30 states are involved with the JAG program. The students are looking forward to a field trip to Washington d.C. in December with hopes of building bigger connections beyond McDonald County.