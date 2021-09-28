McDonald County improves county finance rating after state audit

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A southwest Missouri county improves its rating in a state audit of county finances.

State auditor Nicole Galloway has released the latest review of how McDonald County office holders are spending their money.

They earned a rating of “good,” which is an improvement over the “fair” rating in the 2016 audit.

The report did point to some issues which officials say they will address. That includes the purchase of land from a county commissioner, which is a violation of state law.

It also points to procedures dealing with seized property and bank reconciliations at the sheriff’s office…And how the prosecutor’s office handles the collection of money.